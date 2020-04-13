Acting DNI Richard Grenell had a take on stay at home orders that was noticed by a CNN reporter:
Seems the top US intelligence chief ADNI @RichardGrenell isn’t a fan of the stay at home orders. pic.twitter.com/uwBIfjZRos
— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) April 13, 2020
However, Grenell had a better “fixed if for you” version:
“Seems” Grenell is a fan of the Constitution to me. https://t.co/mYUwi4p4Qs
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 13, 2020
That’s a much better way to put it!
Huge fan here too! pic.twitter.com/oSXKRBP636
— TuckerV (@TuckerV86734035) April 13, 2020
Agree Richard. The Constitution is the law of the land. Anyone that veers one way or another from the Constitution, has violated our laws! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) April 13, 2020