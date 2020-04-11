Over the last few days and weeks we’ve shared multiple examples of government overreach in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and people have been arrested for a variety of activities:

During this crisis people have been arrested for: – Going to church

– Playing with their own kids

– Being in their own yard

– Paddle boarding

– Not wearing a mask

– Jogging on a beach Perhaps the biggest victory for China during China Virus has been the world turning into China — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 11, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz has also taken notice in a series of tweets pointing out how ridiculous it’s all gotten in certain places:

Not sure where this is, but maybe we shouldn’t be trying to arrest people who are going for a run—ALONE—on the beach? #LandOfTheFree https://t.co/ZVnBgt0bJL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 11, 2020

And then there’s an example of something Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has prohibited the sale of in Michigan:

Nanny State, gone really, really wrong. https://t.co/zNZtjyLt5d — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 11, 2020

Ironic that a nanny state would disallow the sale of infant car seats, but here we are.

Cruz used all the examples of things people have been arrested for to outline his weekend activities: