Over the last few days and weeks we’ve shared multiple examples of government overreach in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and people have been arrested for a variety of activities:

Sen. Ted Cruz has also taken notice in a series of tweets pointing out how ridiculous it’s all gotten in certain places:

And then there’s an example of something Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has prohibited the sale of in Michigan:

Ironic that a nanny state would disallow the sale of infant car seats, but here we are.

Cruz used all the examples of things people have been arrested for to outline his weekend activities:

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Gretchen WhitmerSen. Ted Cruz