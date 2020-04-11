There are recommendations from the federal government about measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, but certain state governors are taking their own steps. In Kentucky, Democrat Gov. Steve Beshear is taking an approach that should give people the chills:

Kentucky will record license plates of those who show up to any mass gatherings, such as church services, and will provide that info to local health departments, who will in turn order those individuals to be quarantined for 14 days, Gov. Andy Beshear says https://t.co/wY1CsTNuTw — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2020

BREAKING: Democrat Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is sending police to churches this weekend to record the license plates of anyone who attends Easter services and is going to force them into quarantine for 14 days https://t.co/Vv6YoLwhF7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2020

To be fair, the replies contained a slew of defenses of the governor’s threat (making it fairly easy to see how tyranny can gain a foothold), but others rightly called out the tremendous overreach:

Kind of unreal how quickly we escalated into this stuff without much of a conversation at all in between. https://t.co/q468G5FQXs — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 10, 2020

It’s almost as if some public officials appreciate the opportunity.

I don't think Kentucky will make the mistake of electing a Democrat for governor again. — Hans Landa (@FloridaMan99) April 10, 2020

This is moronic and over the line. https://t.co/KDdK7LR4Wf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 11, 2020

Don't blame China if you're copying them. https://t.co/RtdZZFYfXy — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 11, 2020

Maybe it wouldn’t be as bad if some of these public officials didn’t seem to be overstepping their bounds while enjoying doing so.

No constitutional problems here at all ….guilt by license plate — Rob Jackson (@rcjackson) April 11, 2020

Tyrannical. Unconstitutional. We are ruled by self-idolatrous morons. https://t.co/zct872Vi7g — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) April 11, 2020

This is highly unacceptable. And how did we get here all of a sudden?! https://t.co/w7RJDmuLMV — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) April 10, 2020

Imagine the Dem reaction if Trump would have said the same thing. The horror!

feel free to attend the abortion clinic of your choice, though https://t.co/C1TRrhSjDD — Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand (@FrHilderbrand) April 10, 2020

Is it just me, or are the Democrat governors letting their fascist freak flag fly high and hard? https://t.co/s0KHwkmj0X — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) April 10, 2020

Unreal.