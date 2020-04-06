The coronavirus pandemic has obviously been a huge financial hit to the economies of so many countries, and the United Nations is also reportedly very concerned (no doubt about the future of the United Nations):
U.N. official warns of "dire" financial crisis due to coronavirus in leaked documents https://t.co/mnNjQhb0MT pic.twitter.com/jabLUxna0i
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2020
As usual, the tiny violins come out when we’re talking about the United Nations:
You mean the same UN that added communist China to its human rights council.
— Pamela Murphey (@pmurphey47) April 6, 2020
When people find out you aren't essential: https://t.co/7AUB53hH1p
— mitrebox (@mitrebox) April 6, 2020
The u.n.essential https://t.co/XEV8AMXS5U
— ₿itSpiro ⚡🐝 (@BitSpiro) April 6, 2020
The “crisis” the U.N. is most worried about is their own bottom line, naturally.
Tough to sneak one by these folks https://t.co/6GBgtCgJGH
— Danny Roach (@DannyRoach17) April 6, 2020
Shut it down once and for all https://t.co/WVEsfzcvec
— LiberalDelusion (@Liberalism1984) April 6, 2020
Isn't this the network that posted a video of a crisis actor posing as a "nurse" who quit because the hospital wouldn't let her wear face protection when working with a Covid 19 patient?
We. Don't. Trust. Anything. You. Put. Out. There.
None of it. https://t.co/DseVwxqlZh
— Maria Corn Pop Teresa (@MariaTeresa0632) April 6, 2020
Why yes. Yes it is.
Hold my beer…..the Dems will include a UN bailout in their next COVID response bill. https://t.co/BwFdLTgrIA
— OD (@Ol_Des) April 6, 2020
Oh hell no! (Not that it would be surprising)