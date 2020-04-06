The coronavirus pandemic has obviously been a huge financial hit to the economies of so many countries, and the United Nations is also reportedly very concerned (no doubt about the future of the United Nations):

As usual, the tiny violins come out when we’re talking about the United Nations:

That’s the one!

Trending

The “crisis” the U.N. is most worried about is their own bottom line, naturally.

Why yes. Yes it is.

Oh hell no! (Not that it would be surprising)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19United Nations