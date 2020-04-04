By now you’re certainly aware that the eyes of many on the Left have lit up at the opportunities they believe the coronavirus crisis presents, but seeing so many of them all in one short video is quite amazing (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

It’s almost as if many Democrats feed off of crises:

Democrats have certainly made their priorities clear:

Weird, right?

