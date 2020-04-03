With so much focus on the coronavirus outbreak, it’s easy to forget that there are in fact other things going on. Here’s the latest about the ongoing Durham investigation into the origins of the Russia “collusion” probe ahead of the 2016 election:

Ya don’t say!

U.S. Attorney John Durham’s review of the Russia investigation is putting increased scrutiny on former CIA Director John Brennan, searching for any undue influence he may have had during 2017’s intelligence community assessment of Russian interference.

Durham, selected by Attorney General William Barr last year to lead this inquiry, drove to Washington, D.C., in March to ensure the investigation stayed on track during the coronavirus outbreak. The top Connecticut federal prosecutor is looking into highly sensitive issues, including whether Brennan took politicized actions to pressure the rest of the intelligence community to match his conclusions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

But Brennan has proven himself to be a totally nonpartisan former member of the U.S. intelligence community. Just kidding!

Trending

Time will tell.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionJohn BrennanJohn DurhamRussiawall street journal