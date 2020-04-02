Yesterday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom refused to take the bait from CNN’s Jake Tapper and instead offered praise for President Trump and his response to the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom refused to play politics during that interview, but that doesn’t mean the politics of the situation are not on his mind, as you’ll see in this video shared by Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott:

Right on cue…

Lefty pols are nothing if not predictable.

When this is over, everybody needs to remember which politicians’ eyes lit up during this time that is so horrible for so many.

