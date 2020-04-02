Yesterday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom refused to take the bait from CNN’s Jake Tapper and instead offered praise for President Trump and his response to the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom refused to play politics during that interview, but that doesn’t mean the politics of the situation are not on his mind, as you’ll see in this video shared by Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott:

Calif. Gov. @GavinNewsom: Coronavirus an opportunity to create a new "progressive era" "We see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern." pic.twitter.com/LongRVqcMS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2020

“Never let a crisis go to waste” https://t.co/9jgzW0VZr4 — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) April 2, 2020

It’s always a political power grab with the left. They really never let a crisis go to waste. https://t.co/bZxWYPWJnY — Clay Staggs (@claystaggs) April 2, 2020

“Never let a crisis go to waste” really should be the official Democrat motto https://t.co/UbjlXpoVCz — Bamboozled (@Bambootambootoo) April 2, 2020

"Never let a crisis go to waste" the Democrats theme song — CULT 45 Aquarium Licker KAG TRUMP TRAIN 2020 (@EckBrian) April 2, 2020

This is what the young people call "saying the quiet part out loud." https://t.co/PZt1i3nyUt — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 2, 2020

Relax, everyone, it's all good! Your death, suffering, and poverty are a great opportunity for progressives to reshape the lives of the survivors. Be sure to thank those uber-progressives in Beijing for making this glorious opportunity possible! https://t.co/bfzCUM9ROG — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 2, 2020

Translation: "I REALLY like these emergency powers and would like to continue using them after this thing ends." — Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) April 2, 2020

We're still processing the event, yet progstains are already licking their chops. — Ammosexual Deetz (@tahDeetz) April 2, 2020

These guys love controlling your life – don't let them — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) April 2, 2020

When this is over, everybody needs to remember which politicians’ eyes lit up during this time that is so horrible for so many.