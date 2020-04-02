You’re probably well-aware that law professor Laurence Tribe is no fan of President Trump, and in the past months and years he’s even referred to the president as a “wannabe-dictator”:

The House Managers are doing a great job blowing up Trump’s phony defenses in advance. I’d feel sorry for Team Trump — if I didn’t remind myself that nobody is forcing them to represent a dictator wannabe, a demagogue who threatens all we stand for as a representative democracy. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 23, 2020

“When I took over the United States.” — Donald J. Trump, Dictator-wannabe, September 23, 2019 (referring at the UN to the start of his presidency). Only impeachment can disabuse DJT of that megalomaniacal delusion. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 24, 2019

But that was then and this is now. Apparently these days Trump isn’t acting dictator-ish enough for Tribe:

Only a unified federal response, including federalization of the medical supply and distribution chain, can prevent catastrophe from becoming apocalypse. The longer the Trump administration waits to step up to that responsibility, the more lives will be needlessly lost. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 2, 2020

OK, now we’re getting confused:

Wait, Trump must be more of a dictator? — RGallegos (@gallegosr) April 2, 2020

Make up your damn minds. For three years you have been calling him a dictator, and NOW you want him to act like one. No thanks. — M1A1 Tank LT (@tanker_m1) April 2, 2020

so now you're calling for Trump to be a dictator? — GeekRad (@RadGeekpartduex) April 2, 2020

Yeah, what gives?

So…the only way to protect the Republic is to turn it into a fascist social democracy? Do I read this correctly Professor? https://t.co/JWtXryiCL0 — Christopher Gaska (@ChristopherTodd) April 2, 2020

It’s also quite interesting to see some, on one hand, say the federal government’s acting too slowly and on the other hand call on the federal government to take over more responsibility.

Have you not seen the actual federal government in action? https://t.co/2iKGeYT36e — The H2 (@TheH2) April 2, 2020

Federalizing anything would ruin it. https://t.co/i2YAdIFkCz — Kim Priestap 🔥 (@kimpriestap) April 2, 2020

And then the same people would blame Trump.