You’re probably well-aware that law professor Laurence Tribe is no fan of President Trump, and in the past months and years he’s even referred to the president as a “wannabe-dictator”:

But that was then and this is now. Apparently these days Trump isn’t acting dictator-ish enough for Tribe:

OK, now we’re getting confused:

Yeah, what gives?

It’s also quite interesting to see some, on one hand, say the federal government’s acting too slowly and on the other hand call on the federal government to take over more responsibility.

And then the same people would blame Trump.

