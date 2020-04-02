House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked today about the Democrat obsession with impeachment and if that could have distracted President Trump’s attention on other matters, such as the then-looming coronavirus outbreak. Pelosi then, as usual, demonstrated her usual level of self-unawareness:

"They can’t handle their jobs, I guess, because what are they saying? We ignored it? It was self-evident." @SpeakerPelosi rips @realDonaldTrump and @senatemajldr. "Don’t blame impeachment on that. Just blame it on the fact that you didn’t want to face the reality." pic.twitter.com/A7DcjBzyJe — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 2, 2020

The media might just nod at that answer and move on, but Dana Loesch isn’t buying what Pelosi’s selling:

The only denial is Pelosi's. She was in SF's Chinatown in February telling people to get outside and eat at restaurants while saying Trump was a racist for his travel moratorium — that came down on January 31st. https://t.co/oCfHsuqCVA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 2, 2020

So many reporters don’t seem to want to remind Pelosi about this:

And yet the media just let Pelosi say anything she wants almost completely unchallenged:

Who will be the brave reporter to ask Pelosi why she was in Chinatown on Feb. 24th pushing people to get out and congregate after Trump’s travel moratorium, since the discussion is delay? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 2, 2020

Anybody in the national media care to take on that challenge? … Anyone? Anyone?

how does she continue to get away with saying stuff like this? — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) April 2, 2020

Anybody want to take a guess?

That's why she won't do a challenging interview. The MSM is so completely out of control. Criminal, really. — Bruman (@Bruman18) April 2, 2020

The media haven’t exactly covered their profession in glory lately.