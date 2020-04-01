In uncertain times, at least one thing remains a certainty: As long as Trump remains in office the Democrats will never stop searching for the next “Russia collusion” and “Ukraine phone call.” And that’s what makes this latest report entirely believable:

Never let a crisis go to waste:

Informal discussions have begun on Capitol Hill about the possibility of creating a panel to scrutinize the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that would be modeled on the commission that investigated the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

They described the discussions as “very preliminary” and involving mostly congressional Democrats.

“Mostly congressional Democrats”? How surprising. *Eye roll*

Senator Chris Murphy hinted at that possibility just the other day.

No they can’t.

Right?

