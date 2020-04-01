Earlier today we told you that congressional Democrats were “reportedly” exploring the idea of forming a commission to scrutinize the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. We used the word “reportedly” because it was based on an NBC News story citing anonymous sources. However, we can now remove the word “reportedly” because Rep. Adam Schiff has confirmed that’s exactly what the Democrats want to do:

After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes. Once we've recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic. I’m working on a bill to do that.https://t.co/uqO3BwVldN — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 1, 2020

And we’re sure the architect of the “Russia collusion” and Ukraine phone call narratives would be totally on the up-and-up with an investigation.

And there it is… America is in an unprecedented crisis and the only thing Democrats are thinking is "How can we use this to finally end Trump?" https://t.co/56nNeuGt8P — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) April 1, 2020

Did Schiff say he wants it to be “nonpartisan”? Because that’s funny.

Make no mistake about this. If given the chance, Adam Schiff will try and lead another sham impeachment against @realDonaldTrump. Adam Schiff has other motives than to "better prepare for the next pandemic." He wants to destroy the will of the American people. https://t.co/0yvIehqcXx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 1, 2020

Is Bob Mueller available? He did a bang up job on your last fiasco https://t.co/K8sJKTjO9E — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 1, 2020

Yeah, try impeachment again. Because that worked out so well… https://t.co/wBwExJ4a6Y — Costas Spanos (@CSpan22) April 1, 2020

There it is…great another impeachment scam https://t.co/uwfABtRyad — Footy Fun (@itsadoodleparty) April 1, 2020

This is the biggest FOOL in the world https://t.co/V59OSUD5Ar — Lauralye (@LauraPhillips25) April 1, 2020

Another lame attempt to impeach Trump? https://t.co/zHoemJVqzm — Timothy Connolly CFA (@SconsetCapital) April 1, 2020

Here. We. Go. This guy and his cronies are disgusting. https://t.co/NWXiuPRE1j — Shawn Rine (@Shawn_Rine) April 1, 2020

You're working on a non partisan bill…April Fools !! — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) April 1, 2020

Just wondering.

Can we work on saving as many lives as possible before you resume attack mode? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 1, 2020

Apparently not.

What happened was that China unleashed a plague and lied to the world. They're still lying. And you're helping them. https://t.co/1xATz4hiIS — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 1, 2020

Schiff’s gone from helping do Russia’s bidding to aiding China with their propaganda.