Andy Slavitt, the former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the final two years of the Obama presidency, has been no stranger to yelling “FIRE” in a crowded theater when it comes to attempting to spread panic about the coronavirus outbreak, but he’s finally outdone himself. Here’s what Slavitt tweeted earlier:

Yeah, about that:

Busted. Again…

Eventually Slavitt did delete the tweet. It would have been bad enough if the story ended there, but Slavitt then served up this spin:

Oh yeah, because this guy has such a great track record of trying to help bring everybody together! *Eye roll*

And that’s exactly Slavitt’s intent. It’s just that this time he got called out, and hopefully it’s not the last time.

