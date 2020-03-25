As the coronavirus spread hits New York City particularly hard, Mayor Bill de Blasio hasn’t let up on blaming President Trump for what’s happening:

We’re facing the greatest crisis in generations. We need @realDonaldTrump to take action and save American lives before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/cDjegjfN2H — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 20, 2020

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "I will only say to the president: I don't understand. And I think there are millions and tens of millions of Americans who don't understand what you're doing right now. "You are not using the tools of your office." https://t.co/nSbrvaBS8r pic.twitter.com/0dsTboDRrl — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2020

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "President Trump at this point is the Herbert Hoover of his generation." pic.twitter.com/3kIKuctAIj — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2020

I want Mayor de Blasio to be the second coming of Winston Churchill right now. I really do. We need him to be. But he’s currently taking cheap shots at Trump, and is conveying neither strength nor wisdom. Sincerely worried he’s just not up to this, at all. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 19, 2020

Amidst all of the mayor’s attempts to blame Trump, a tweet from earlier this month is getting some fresh notice:

This didn’t age well. — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) March 24, 2020

Nope, this isn’t aging well at all:

Since I’m encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor” @FilmLinc. If “The Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 3, 2020

If de Blasio’s looking for somebody to blame maybe he should start by having somebody bring him a mirror.

Lindsay: I'm the worst mayor in modern NYC history. Dinkins: No way … I am! de Blasio: Hold my beer, fellas. https://t.co/RfhzIvlSS8 — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 25, 2020

20 days ago. Now he wants the US military to come in and occupy New York City. https://t.co/0TOnTEG31T — Matthew Salzwedel (@mrsalzwedel) March 23, 2020

*looks at watch* This was three weeks ago. https://t.co/Ykd0UseB2H — RBe (@RBPundit) March 25, 2020

Incredibly this tweet is from this month. https://t.co/xStn1U4la5 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 25, 2020

The mayor’s narrative changed quickly.

The mayor of New York was encouraging people to out and party 3 weeks ago—when ten Italian municipalities were already on lock-down from Coronavirus https://t.co/yTRkIhCYV9 — Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) March 25, 2020

And he spends most of his press conferences complaining about the president. — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) March 25, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio posted this advice about 3 weeks ago. 😱 https://t.co/KXykmqTKk4 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 25, 2020

New York is the reason for their problems. Almost all officials considered #coronavirus a Trump thing and encouraged their people to ignore it because orange man bad. https://t.co/1NRE3riWh4 — Steph (@steph93065) March 25, 2020

This didn't age well… pic.twitter.com/Xo26zAbprP — Truth Unites Us 🇺🇸 (@e_veritas_unum) March 23, 2020

Bill de Blasio, March 2, 2020, a name that will go down in infamy @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/qf5umCmbT9 — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) March 25, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the mayor to accept his share of responsibility.