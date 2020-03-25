Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy hasn’t stopped pushing lies about President Trump just because of the coronavirus crisis, and in the past he’s accused Trump of trying to lead the U.S. into tyranny with his actions. Which brings us to the Connecticut senator’s tweet about what he thinks Trump should do right now:

On a conference call with health care leaders this morning, organized by @amyklobuchar, sentiment was unanimous that the medical equipment supply chain needs to be nationalized immediately. Just inexplicable Trump does not do this. The chaos of existing system is costing lives. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 25, 2020

John Stossel kicks things off:

This is insane. These politicians learned nothing from Venezuela? https://t.co/9D7ce2C5Tm — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) March 25, 2020

The answer to that would be “NO.”

You want the private sector businesses saving the day to fall under the directives of people who porked-up a pandemic response bill with “diversity boards” and taxpayer ca$h for museums? Oh hail no. https://t.co/TUIOjfNxIV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2020

You Dems have called him authoritarian and a dictator. Now you’re begging him to be a dictator. Make up your minds — El Capitan (@captgmreed) March 25, 2020

Claims Trump sucks and is a dictator, but also wants him to assume dictatorial powers and manage the country’s vital supply chains — J.Maxx (@Libertarian247) March 25, 2020

And is there any doubt that if Trump made such a move, Dems like Murphy would scream “DICTATOR”?

Apparently, he ditched history class. Government ownership is the most expensive, most inefficient and least responsive way to produce anything in the history of the world. https://t.co/v1yWjIN4gE — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) March 25, 2020

Liberals: TRUMP IS THE LITERAL DEVIL AND IS A DICTATOR Also Liberals: WHY HASNT TRUMP FORCED PRIVATE COMPANIES TO DO SOMETHING OR TURNED OUT THE MILITARY Pick a damn lane, Fascist. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) March 25, 2020

You dont get to call Trump a dictator for 3 years and then complain when he doesn't actually behave like one. The situation in NY is completely different from the situation in West Virginia. Each state is much better off making their own decisions based in their situation. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) March 25, 2020

Jackass who calls President Trump a dictator is profoundly disappointed he isn’t governing like a tyrant. — Modgi (@RobertsModgi) March 25, 2020

You simply can not make this stuff up. The Dems are beyond parody at this point.