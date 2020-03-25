A $2 trillion coronavirus relief package has finally been agreed upon after the Democrats played some political games a few days ago, which delayed the process while many American workers were hurting. Sen. Chuck Schumer is now spiking the ball so hard he might dislocate his shoulder:

Could Schumer possibly get more shameless:

And then he swoops in to take credit. Amazing.

Hopefully voters still remember when November rolls around.

Dems will keep taking credit and much of the media will likely be happy to allow them to do so unchallenged.

