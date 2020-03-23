As you now know, yesterday Senate Democrats put a stop to a procedural vote that would have opened debate on a coronavirus stimulus bill for businesses and individual workers, so now it’s back to the drawing board for Congress, not to mention the American people.

That brings us to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who made a statement that requires a beverage warning. Ready? Here goes:

.@SenSchumer “we Democrat’s are trying to get things done not make political speeches.” — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) March 23, 2020

Really?

Sen. Schumer certainly hasn’t lost his self-unawareness during this crisis:

.@senatemajldr: "At a time when everybody else in the country is pulling together, they are pulling us apart."@SenSchumer: "We Democrats are trying to get things done. Not making partisan speech after partisan speech." pic.twitter.com/qAtQbKEJCj — CSPAN (@cspan) March 23, 2020

Chuck Schumer once again has forgotten that he’s Chuck Schumer!

He says 'as he makes political speech'. https://t.co/K0LGPPLsJ3 — PVik (@PVik13) March 23, 2020

Schumer might have just set a new personal projection record.

“We Democrats are trying to get things done, not making partisan speech after partisan speech,” he said. Believe it or not, those words of historic falsity and absurdity were uttered by the man who makes partisan speeches for a living – Sen. Chuck Schumer. — WhoWeAreUS (@stopsocialism2) March 23, 2020

Oh God they are shameless. — Doug Jones (@DoUgJoNeZ1) March 23, 2020

Choking on my coffee!!! 😂😂 — Chris Gambino (@Chrisgambino71) March 23, 2020

What a colossal toolbag Schumer is.

***

