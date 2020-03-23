As you now know, yesterday Senate Democrats put a stop to a procedural vote that would have opened debate on a coronavirus stimulus bill for businesses and individual workers, so now it’s back to the drawing board for Congress, not to mention the American people.

That brings us to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who made a statement that requires a beverage warning. Ready? Here goes:

Really?

Sen. Schumer certainly hasn’t lost his self-unawareness during this crisis:

Chuck Schumer once again has forgotten that he’s Chuck Schumer!

Schumer might have just set a new personal projection record.

What a colossal toolbag Schumer is.

