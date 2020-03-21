Yesterday we told about people noticing that Hillary Clinton’s tweets bashing President Trump for using the term “Chinese virus” were virtually indistinguishable from the rhetoric coming from China’s state media.

As it turns out, as evidenced by a tweet from the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, the leadership of China really appreciates Hillary for helping defend them from Trump’s criticism:

Well, there it is:

Take another bow, Madam Secretary!

Clinton has been joined in her defense of China by former Obama NSA Susan Rice.

