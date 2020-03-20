Yesterday during a press conference about the spread of coronavirus, NY City Mayor Bill de Blasio spent a great deal of time criticizing President Trump. In a subsequent interview, Bill de Blasio had something else to say:

Send in the U.S. military?

Dude literally went to the gym 3 days ago. https://t.co/8iO86vUdGG — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 20, 2020

Fact check: TRUE:

Imagine the reaction from the Left if Trump actually did take over and send in the military. “Dictator!”

Was he saying that from the gym? — China is Asshoe! (@thealexvanness) March 20, 2020

@BilldeBlasio is busy working out; but sure, it’s Trump’s fault. 🙄 — Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) March 20, 2020

*tweeted from YMCA* https://t.co/Cnodh7S061 — elisabeth – not your psychologist (@elisabethlehem) March 20, 2020

Did he do that interview live from the gym where he was working out? — RanDather (@DatherRan) March 20, 2020

The military does not exist to conduct COVID testing. The military is not a police force. The military does not manufacture much that would be helpful here. https://t.co/EwaeciphDi — A Herk Driver has no name (@G130J) March 20, 2020

Perhaps Comrade Mayor should follow the chain of command instead of taking political shots at Trump:

Psst. The Governor or New York is the one who calls for the NY National Guard. https://t.co/mH9GAaOF2K — RBe (@RBPundit) March 20, 2020

Comrade de Blasio needs to follow the proper chain of command and talk to his governor. You know they have the New York Guard that they could call in… — VSGbrocklee🇺🇸 (@brockleeham) March 20, 2020

And the governor of New York hasn’t taken the “blame Trump” approach Bill de Blasio obviously favors.