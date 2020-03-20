Yesterday during a press conference about the spread of coronavirus, NY City Mayor Bill de Blasio spent a great deal of time criticizing President Trump. In a subsequent interview, Bill de Blasio had something else to say:

Send in the U.S. military?

Fact check: TRUE:

Imagine the reaction from the Left if Trump actually did take over and send in the military. “Dictator!”

Perhaps Comrade Mayor should follow the chain of command instead of taking political shots at Trump:

And the governor of New York hasn’t taken the “blame Trump” approach Bill de Blasio obviously favors.

