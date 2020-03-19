While a large portion of the U.S. economy is basically at a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak, politicians in Washington, DC are presenting ideas to provide relief to workers. Rep. Adam Schiff, who says his constituents in certain lines of work are being hit hard, presented this plan:

Freelance, contract and gig economy workers are being hit hard by the economic impacts of this pandemic. Especially my constituents in the entertainment industry. Many can’t qualify for unemployment or other benefits. We are working to fix that in the next relief bill: pic.twitter.com/Ny3qhPXEXV — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 19, 2020

Wow, where was this concern from the California Democrat after a certain law was passed in the state:

Congressman Schiff is right, but he doesn't mention the easiest and most important relief for California freelancers: an immediate suspension of #AB5. https://t.co/7oMSh2ohBF — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 19, 2020

Maybe Schiff’s first move to help his constituents could be to call on state Dems to take immediate action:

Call .@GavinNewsom and ask him to Suspend #AB5. It was your party in power in this state that brought this Franken-law into life, and only the governor can kill it. That will be the FIRST STEP in getting independent contractors, professionals and gig workers relief. https://t.co/lkdl9yeDvC — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) March 19, 2020

Pick up the phone, Rep. Schiff! ::crickets::

Maybe you should talk to ***YOUR ENTIRE STATE PARTY APARATUS*** about the shitshow legislation called #AB5 — Plastic Straw Cartel Chief (@rcjparry) March 19, 2020

This being hit hard started with AB5 BEFORE the virus. Fix both issues. — Dani-ish (@Dan__i) March 19, 2020

Actually, they were already unemployed thanks to your AB5 law, but nice try with the pandering. — Let’s Work Together (@LetsWorkTogeth3) March 19, 2020

And yet nothing when the disastrous #AB5 was implemented in CA by @GavinNewsom and other Dimocrats. You are a pathetic, pandering, partisan hack. — LA Libertarian (@SoCalLiberty) March 19, 2020

No. They were hit by #AB5. This is a wound you inflicted upon them. — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) March 19, 2020

He’s a progressive from the government and he’s here to “help.”