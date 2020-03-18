Defending President Trump’s use of the term “Chinese coronavirus” that has triggered America’s media firefighters, the White House Twitter account had this to say:

Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places. Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it “Chinese Coronavirus.” Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2020

And with that, a Washington Post foreign affairs reporter let the White House know about guidelines the World Health Organization issued in 2015:

WHO "in 2015 asked national authorities, scientists + the news media to not name a virus after people, a geographic location, a cultural group or even a species of animal, because that can stigmatize communities or incite needless slaughtering of animals" https://t.co/Bz2ADpKCGr https://t.co/QNY1AHmodc — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) March 18, 2020

Apparently those guidelines weren’t shared with… the Washington Post:

WaPo journos playing the same game:https://t.co/pnkbvYuY5G — PolitiFact Bias (@PolitiFactBias) March 18, 2020

It's racist when Trump does it… pic.twitter.com/evoXC70aAC — PolitiFact Bias (@PolitiFactBias) March 18, 2020

Yet there are multiple examples of Washington Post doing exactly that… pic.twitter.com/TS9zRqHdQC — Jeff (@BewzNewznVewz) March 18, 2020

The WHO should have gotten to the WaPo much sooner:

Scientists are unraveling the Chinese coronavirus with unprecedented speed and openness https://t.co/GBNZOwQAFH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 25, 2020

Nine dead as Chinese coronavirus spreads, despite efforts to contain it https://t.co/dvKTY77WRT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 22, 2020

But that was then, this is now.