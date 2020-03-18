Remember when Sen. Martha McSally calling CNN’s Manu Raju a liberal hack sent many in the media to their fainting couches?

The smackdowns have continued for Raju, but this time it came courtesy of a different senator (and current presidential candidate):

I noted he's running for president, and he said: “Well right now, right now I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?" — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020





Ouch!

Raju got owned. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2020

Again. — Queen of the South (@AngieBatlle) March 18, 2020

Might be the first cool thing Bernie’s ever said https://t.co/RDxlZrOZlj — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 18, 2020

…do I like bernie now? — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 18, 2020

Another day, another CNN reporter gets swatted down.