As we told you on Tuesday, CNN’s Dana Bash offered a surprising take on President Trump and the federal government’s coronavirus response (and subsequently got hammered by some on the Left for what she said).

Switching channels over to MSNBC Tuesday evening, we see New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo telling Rachel Maddow something that no doubt runs counter to the narrative that cable network’s been working so hard to set:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo praises President @realDonaldTrump’s coronavirus response: “he's doing what he has to do and I respect him for it” pic.twitter.com/lFWxRL4sFm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 17, 2020

Putting politics aside? Unheard of! Well, often anyway. Did MSNBC like it? You make the call.

There's hope yet for some Democrats. Others (Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Squad, etc.) maybe not https://t.co/d9XQwdbjn3 — Tiffany N Holbrook (@tiff_noel_h) March 18, 2020

I almost can't believe what I'm seeing 😂 https://t.co/96kvVFaJcz — I peed & farded & shidded & camed (@clouticiannn) March 18, 2020

It’s a good thing, though some in the media might not like to hear it.

***

Related:

‘Doing everything they can’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo praises President Trump’s team; Army Corps of Engineers ‘prepared to assist’