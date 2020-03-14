Joe Biden held a “virtual town hall” this week, and it was plagued with technical issues and other, oh, interesting issues:

First off, the audio quality wasn’t exactly top notch at points:

And then there was this answer that was, er, interesting:

Trending

If we can call Biden the presumptive Dem nominee at this point, his campaign against Trump is off to some kind of start. The general consensus on Biden’s “virtual town hall” was this:

That was a fairly common take:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignJoe Biden