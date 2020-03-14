Joe Biden held a “virtual town hall” this week, and it was plagued with technical issues and other, oh, interesting issues:

Joe Biden’s virtual town hall is experiencing some significant technical difficulties. First questioner said simply: "Mr Biden’s speech was garbled the entire time.” "Am I live? Can I respond?” Biden asked at one point and, at another: “Am I on camera?" — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 13, 2020

First off, the audio quality wasn’t exactly top notch at points:

Campaigning in 2020 during #Covid_19…audio of ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ is a little garbled but we can see him! pic.twitter.com/TDgVdzWEUK — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 13, 2020

And then there was this answer that was, er, interesting:

Joe Biden's campaign is going to try to get Twitter to label this a fake videopic.twitter.com/LtjuZE9xxG — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 14, 2020

Joe Biden is the worst presidential candidate of all-time.pic.twitter.com/rEVyjBy7hu — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 14, 2020

If we can call Biden the presumptive Dem nominee at this point, his campaign against Trump is off to some kind of start. The general consensus on Biden’s “virtual town hall” was this:

What the F is happening? OMG — KK Berd -Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@keny_berd) March 14, 2020

That was a fairly common take:

Holy shit this is a disaster https://t.co/R1yLKmBT9G — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 14, 2020