‘Nice try’: Cenk Uygur does his best to run cover for Andrew Gillum (Spoiler: Just another wedding-related incident like everybody has)

Posted at 11:29 am on March 14, 2020 by Doug P.

As we told you yesterday, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was in the news. The Miami Herald explains why:

Andrew Gillum, who in 2018 came within 34,000 votes of becoming Florida’s governor, was discovered by police at a South Beach hotel early Friday morning in a room with bags of possible crystal meth and in the company of a man who appeared to have overdosed on drugs, according to a Miami Beach police report.

Police say they were called to the Mondrian South Beach early Friday morning and found paramedics treating Travis Dyson, a 30-year-old Miami man, for an apparent heart attack. They say two other men were in the room: Aldo Mejias and Gillum.

Police say Gillum, who was not arrested, was too intoxicated to answer questions. An offense incident report says that officers found three clear plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth on the bed and floor.

And now here’s Cenk Uygur’s take on the situation:

Is that so?

Hey, who hasn’t been there? *Eye roll*

Least believable spin of the week? Just possibly!

Yes, everybody should certainly consider that.

***

Related:

And yet ANOTHER edition of who they REALLY are –> WATCH Cenk Uygur badger and yell at black airline employees


