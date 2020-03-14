After an avalanche of requests, President Trump said he took a coronavirus test, and later his White House doctor announced the results:
BREAKING: White House doctor says President Trump has tested negative for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wjU4UZ1MYX
From the White House: Trump coronavirus test negative. pic.twitter.com/meUi4ptUlr
“This evening, I received confirmation that the test is negative,” the White House physician said in a statement. “The president remains symptom free.” https://t.co/yqxSxRIGVQ
Are you expecting some subsequent skepticism from the blue check media fire brigade? Nice call:
Reminder: This was the same WH doctor who last night said President Trump didn’t need a test for the coronavirus. Now, a day later, the doctor says he tested Trump for the virus and he’s negative.
Trump announces he took the coronavirus test last night, which is when his doctor sent a memo saying he didn't need one.
Q: why did @realDonaldTrump take the Coronavirus test when his dr put out a statement last night saying it was not necessary?
Q: why did they announce Google tool and drive in tests when it isn’t happening other than a trial in Bay Area?
Donald Trump's supposed negative coronavirus test result just became even more suspicious https://t.co/sPLScbS5aI
Who could have seen this coming?
Took 20 minutes https://t.co/2s5FO6OWs4 pic.twitter.com/z3evMItqmr
I guess we’ll just make a thread pic.twitter.com/I3ggKq2s8b
Well with chryons like this just prior to results being released we all knew where the firefighters were running toward. pic.twitter.com/GCUVSTLtlE
The Resistance media couldn’t be more predictable if the tried.
Dems: TRUMP WONT GET TESTED
Trump: Fine I'll take a test
Dems: And…..?
Trump: It's negative
Dems: WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU
They really want to elect another Democrat so they can go back to being stenographers.
Without a doubt.