New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference today to discuss the state’s actions to contain the spread of coronavirus, and he said something quite interesting:

But centralization is just great when it comes to the progressive vision for the entire health care system?

Dems can be so confusing sometimes!

There seems to be a mixed message developing on the Left side of the aisle.

After the coronavirus crisis is over Dems will then return to their “centralize everything” position.

