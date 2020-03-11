Now that Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, she’s stopped trying to insinuate that the former veep used to hang with a racist crowd and is instead trying to get him elected president. Whether videos like this will help remains to be seen:

If you're a member of the #KHive, know that there is a home for you in our campaign. I would be honored to have your support. pic.twitter.com/3GqvPi1E0y — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 11, 2020

There’s a perfect way to describe that video…

Well, maybe neither are fit to be President but at least they’re both fit for a future being actors in local law firm commercials. https://t.co/20jto6dA7q — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 11, 2020

And there it is!

Always moving the cringe goalposts as well — o'o (@plataleaajaja) March 11, 2020

Again, why do these ads remind me so much of Elizabeth Warren’s cringe worthy live stream? “I’m gonna get me a beer, oh here’s my husband, thank you for being here!” – Elizabeth Warren — Zion Thomas-Harmon (@ZionMTH) March 11, 2020

this is so cringe holy shit — kilometers (@ki10meters) March 11, 2020

Right?