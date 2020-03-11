Joe Biden was the big winner after many states voted in yesterday’s Democrat primaries and is definitely the leader when it comes to securing that party’s nomination.

When it was clear Biden was cruising to some victories, one of the members of Congress who endorsed him, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, said the DNC should admit it’s all over:

Rep. Clyburn on NPR just now: "I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination… If the night ends the way it has begun" it's time to "shut this primary down," meaning the DNC should "step in" and cancel future debates. — Miles Parks (@MilesParks) March 11, 2020

And what advantage would that give Biden heading into the general election? Well, for starters, it would give him fewer chances to show off more gaffes and memory lapses:

He says prolonging the primary process only makes it more likely that the favorite, Biden in his eyes, "gets himself into trouble" and hurts himself for the general election — Miles Parks (@MilesParks) March 11, 2020

Well… there it is!

Isn't this revealing though? https://t.co/exE9Jl758L — Anti-Fatalist: We Humans Can Solve Human Problems (@rbe_expert) March 11, 2020

Just a little.

oh shit, they're really trying to protect Biden from having to talk on television again https://t.co/Mx6UJfpBDO — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) March 11, 2020

lol he freaking admits why!! https://t.co/I9LgpkgJsK — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) March 11, 2020

a candidate you want to hide from speaking too much, perfect to run in the general election where he has to speak a lot! https://t.co/Bt2iaMHt9W — Ami Angelwings (@ami_angelwings) March 11, 2020

pretty cool how everyone knows the front runner's biggest weakness is appearing in public and we're just barrelling on full steam ahead https://t.co/TCflkaOoGl — Claire 🐟 (@waitworry) March 11, 2020

There appears to be no stopping that train at this point, at least for now.

You don't have to take this, Bernie. Make Biden earn every delegate. The race isn't over until you say it's over.https://t.co/zQXi8Y9BKA — BT (@back_ttys) March 11, 2020

Sanders has a 1 p.m. EDT press conference scheduled, so we’ll see what happens.