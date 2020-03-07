On Saturday, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik tweeted a note that she says was left on her car:

Former Vermont governor and ex Democrat presidential candidate Howard Dean did what any decent person of any party would have done and condemned such behavior. Just kidding! Dean indicated that Stefanik has been pretty much asking for such a reaction:

Stay classy, Howard!

#Caring

Dean couldn’t have made that more clear.

Obligatory:

Tags: Elise StefanikHoward Dean