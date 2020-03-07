We told you yesterday that the DNC — after a day of Democrats talking about sexism and misogyny over Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race — announced the rules for the next Dem debate. Under the latest guidelines, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be the only two candidates debating, with Tulsi Gabbard left out.

Gabbard responded to the DNC this way:

.@JoeBiden @BernieSanders I’m sure you would agree that our Democratic nominee should be a person who will stand up for what is right. So I ask that you have the courage to do that now in the face of the DNC's effort to keep me from participating in the debates. #LetTulsiDebate — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2020

To keep me off the stage, the DNC again arbitrarily changed the debate qualifications. Previously they changed the qualifications in the OPPOSITE direction so Bloomberg could debate. I ask that you stand w/ me against the DNC’s transparent effort to exclude me from the debates. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2020

Marianne Williamson is on Gabbard’s side:

Having fun with this, DNC?

The Dems have really fallen into their own trap on this one.

Not my fight. But pretty interesting she’s being treated this way with all the weeping and gnashing of teeth about Warren/female candidacy going around https://t.co/oCK5dQ1AvC — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) March 7, 2020

This is factually true. https://t.co/sVRbaGGeyi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2020

Wtf I love the idea of everyone wearing white suits to the event in protest now https://t.co/epxz2aXVSj — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) March 7, 2020

Pass the popcorn!