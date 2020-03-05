Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race for the Democrat presidential nomination has brought with it Dems like Nancy Pelosi talking about misogyny and sexism without realizing exactly what it is they’re admitting.

Dana Loesch is helping Democrats put the pieces together, not that they’ll want to:

The argument that Warren is some political casualty of sexism is insulting to women. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 5, 2020

If anything, Warren was repeatedly excused for incredibly ridiculous things BECAUSE she is a woman. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 5, 2020

The Dems seem to be forgetting that there still is a female option:

All the people crying sexism over Warren dropping out are going to rally to Gabbard now, right? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 5, 2020

And yet they’re not! Weird, right?

Women in Warren’s own state didn’t show up for her but but but sexism: https://t.co/o9OY7qaok3 pic.twitter.com/DQWY2UoXow — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 5, 2020

Imagine how many more elections Democrats might win if so many of them ever decided to come to grips with reality.