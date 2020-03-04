Michael Bloomberg might be out of the running for the Democrat nomination, but he hasn’t stopped campaigning against Trump and living in an alternate reality:
Michael Bloomberg: "There is no doubt in my mind we would have beaten Donald Trump in November. And you know who else knows that? Donald Trump!" https://t.co/Q3fPEwmdNX pic.twitter.com/68CjC40uLI
— ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020
Bloomberg claims that he would have beaten Trump in November and that he is “scared stiff” of him.
Yeah, I’m sure would have been terrified to face a guy who spent $500 million and could only manage to win American Samoa.
Gee, that win in American Samoa yesterday really pumped Bloomberg full of confidence!
Having Money clearly doesn’t guarantee a firm grasp on reality
"We went from 1% in the polls" to "yesterday, nearly 2 million Americans" voted for us.
Doing some quick math here….. https://t.co/ytzEuxJJdK
Congratulations to Bloomberg on his extremely hypothetical presidential election victory that’s taking place in his own mind.