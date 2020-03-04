Michael Bloomberg might be out of the running for the Democrat nomination, but he hasn’t stopped campaigning against Trump and living in an alternate reality:

Trending

Gee, that win in American Samoa yesterday really pumped Bloomberg full of confidence!

Congratulations to Bloomberg on his extremely hypothetical presidential election victory that’s taking place in his own mind.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpMichael Bloomberg