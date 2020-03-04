It’s been a banner day for abortion cheerleaders protesting at the Supreme Court today. Sen. Chuck Schumer warned SCOTUS justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch that they will “pay a price” if they don’t rule the way Dems want. Additionally, Rep. Ilhan Omar declared “abortion is healthcare” and a “constitutional right while fellow squadmember, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, demonstrated her skills as an orator.

Next in line to describe abortion as anything other than what it actually entails is Dem Rep. Jackie Speier, who offered up this doozy:

Congresswoman Jackie Speier says that Abortions are “one of the safest procedures” and that they are “safer” than “a wisdom teeth extraction” pic.twitter.com/Q27lyXcHbt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2020

Do these people actually ever listen to themselves?

I wasn’t aware that a wisdom teeth extraction ended with a dead baby 100% of the time. https://t.co/i2CWLv9XFd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 4, 2020

Don’t dare question the Party of Science.

This broad is a total ghoul. Good grief. A least try to have a little tact… https://t.co/nFyifKASR9 — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) March 4, 2020

It's safe. Unless you're the baby. — Electro Delecto ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ElectricMonk69) March 4, 2020

They never talk about that part of it.