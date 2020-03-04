It’s been a banner day for abortion cheerleaders protesting at the Supreme Court today. Sen. Chuck Schumer warned SCOTUS justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch that they will “pay a price” if they don’t rule the way Dems want. Additionally, Rep. Ilhan Omar declared “abortion is healthcare” and a “constitutional right while fellow squadmember, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, demonstrated her skills as an orator.

Next in line to describe abortion as anything other than what it actually entails is Dem Rep. Jackie Speier, who offered up this doozy:

Do these people actually ever listen to themselves?

Don’t dare question the Party of Science.

They never talk about that part of it.

