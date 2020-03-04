As we told you earlier, there are rallies at the Supreme Court revolving around the June Medical Services v. Russo case. Among members of Congress on hand was Sen. Chuck Schumer, who told the crowd that justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch will “pay the price” if they don’t rule the way Democrats want. Schumer didn’t describe exactly what price the SCOTUS justices would reportedly pay, and we don’t expect the media to be in any rush to get him to elaborate.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has also weighed in with three tweets:

Abortion is healthcare — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 4, 2020

Abortion is a Constitutional right — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 4, 2020

Two accused sexual predators should not be deciding whether or not women have access to healthcare in this country. https://t.co/okJE85pwoN — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 4, 2020

Many took issue with Omar’s definition of “health care,” not to mention with her claim that abortion is a “constitutional right”:

Abortion is murder. But thanks for playing! https://t.co/DYpjkjwiFa — I cuss a little…🦄 (@417radiochic) March 4, 2020

How is a procedure where at least 50% of the humans involved are killed considered healthcare and not murder? — Freckled Liberty 🇺🇸 (@FreckledLiberty) March 4, 2020

Murdering babies does not make one healthier. https://t.co/1tTyhN0f7y — Nunnayo Bidnez (@BidnezNunnayo) March 4, 2020

You spelled infanticide incorrectly https://t.co/bOWGP2QjvC — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 4, 2020

Murder is a Constitutional right? https://t.co/Qd5SyAhpSv — Donald Durham (@DonaldDDurham) March 4, 2020

How do you… where do you… huh? https://t.co/96aMGiz3d3 — Dylan Patti (@Nolan517) March 4, 2020

Show the "right to abortion" in the Constitution…I'll wait. https://t.co/PNrkZSs38H — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) March 4, 2020

There she goes again. Quoting from the secret Constitution. https://t.co/HFG6uSGl3i — 🇺🇸🌸🍊🧡💋southerngalpal🌸🍊🧡💋🇺🇸 (@belleofva) March 4, 2020

The Democrats are still getting some mileage from their talking points that were most recently used in an attempt to derail the Kavanaugh nomination:

In America one is innocent until proven guilty. Learn the law — Mary Dombrovski (@MaryDombrovski) March 4, 2020

Well, people are accused of a lot of things, does not mean it is always true…you should know better. If the same logic is applied to you…but someone us can think for ourselves. — Jay (@jaymusin) March 4, 2020

You maybe wanna sit this one out, as someone who has been "accused" of things https://t.co/Yv77ffoaxP — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 4, 2020

Self-awareness isn’t a strong trait for Rep. Omar.