To sum up how Super Tuesday primary voting went for Elizabeth Warren, she finished third in her home state of Massachusetts. Warren’s campaign is now in disarray:

But that doesn’t mean Warren’s staffers have given up imagining scenarios where the country might regret not giving her a chance to sit in the Oval Office:

Trending

Zombie apocalypse? She’s got a plan for that!

They sure seem, er… interesting.

Speaking of plans:

Yeah, that might have been a better place to start.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignElizabeth Warren