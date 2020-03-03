As Twitchy told you Tuesday evening, Michael Bloomberg, the top spending Democrat candidate by far, notched his first victory by taking the American Samoa caucus.

The former NYC mayor and noted firearm and climate change super-hypocrite was apparently encouraged by that win enough (and by gaining a few delegates elsewhere) to make a bold statement about November:

.@MikeBloomberg takes the stage in Florida: “We’ve proven we can win the voters who decide the general election” pic.twitter.com/RYF6NiuClh — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) March 4, 2020

“We proved we can win the voters that will decide the general election—and isn’t that what this is all about?” Bloomberg says — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 4, 2020

Votes from where it counts in a general election?

It’s almost a certainty that Bloomberg will end up smashing the record for amount of money spent by a politican per primary delegate gained.

Did American Samoa just gain some extraordinary new powers? https://t.co/f4GhpUqRtV — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg sure hopes so!