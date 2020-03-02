Paul Krugman was closely monitoring the stock market as it took a plunge last week amid coronavirus uncertainty. Here’s what he tweeted as the Dow fell below 25,000:

The New York Times columnist and Nobel laureate economist who predicted the markets might never recover after Trump was elected will have to tempter that excitement, because today brought with it a complete turnaround:

Trending

And you just know there are people who are disappointed to see that bounceback.

That is certainly a safe bet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DOWeconomyPaul KrugmanStock martket