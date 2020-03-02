As we told you Monday night, Michael Bloomberg’s town hall on Fox News had some “WTF” moments, and one of them was the Dem presidential candidate and former NYC mayor’s comments about gun control:

Michael Bloomberg called out at town hall for hypocrisy over armed security (but he’s rich and gets lots of threats) https://t.co/hb3cLiVorv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 3, 2020

If Bloomberg’s “I’m rich and more important than you” spin on the gun question wasn’t enough, he was also asked about his giant carbon footprint, which includes several homes around the world and a fleet of private aircraft. To answer that question, Bloomberg took an approach similar to his gun rights spin: I need to do it in order to eliminate it:

Mike Bloomberg justifies using a private jet despite emissions by saying he could not eliminate coal jobs without it pic.twitter.com/tsp3sWaJll — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

So basically Bloomberg’s mantra is “guns and private jets for me but not for thee.”

Bloomberg can fly around on his private jet and lecture us on climate change at the same time because he's special. https://t.co/yquNP9nlFB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 3, 2020

We can’t say we’re surprised.

You learn something new every day. I didn't know that you have to fly to Bermuda to end coal mining. https://t.co/maJppz3EVO — Robert Varhite 🔑 (@reallybob1) March 3, 2020

Hey, Bloomberg’s obviously smarter than the rest of us so it’s got to be part of his grand plan.

This is always the ruling class's answer. We are important, you are not. You will cut your carbon footprint but we will not. The ruling class never changes, they expect everyone else to sacrifice 😐 https://t.co/N0Abxs5L53 — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) March 3, 2020

This is every dem candidate. They all do it. https://t.co/rdyr5pZ5zA — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 3, 2020

Fact check: TRUE! Maybe just not to the degree of Bloomberg.

That's your east coast elitism in a nutshell. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 3, 2020

He literally said he's training coal miners for other jobs. Where's the proof? — Terry (@IrishTea1) March 3, 2020

Bloomberg’s explanation for why he can’t fly commercial also sets off BS detectors:

That isn't even an exaggeration. Bloomberg also claims him flying on a commercial jet is too much of a security risk, which way overestimates his importance. https://t.co/Ei30EnOOgU — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 3, 2020

Presumably any “threats” aboard commercial flights would not be carrying weapons on board due to security measures, but Bloomberg’s got to try and cover his hypocrisy somehow.

That should play well in Pennsylvania… https://t.co/dGJkec1LtJ — David Gulliver (@dvgulliver) March 3, 2020

Just ask Hillary.