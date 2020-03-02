Last week, when the Dow fell quickly below 25,000 amid coronavirus uncertainty, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman seemed rather excited when it was on the way down:

Dow 25,000! — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 28, 2020

The moment it was clear Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Krugman said that U.S. markets might never recover, and perhaps Krugman was thrilled to see the possibility that his prediction was coming belatedly true. However, today the Dow has rebounded back over 25,000, and still no comment from the NT Times’ economic Nobel laureate:

Krugman’s being notified:

@paulkrugman Dow 26,000! — Dog Faced Pony Soldier (@DragonEmpress4) March 2, 2020

@paulkrugman Hey Dude, the Dow is back above 25,000. In fact it’s above 26,000. You got anymore sage economic analysis to offer, or are you finally tired of “Crying Wolf” and being WRONG?@realdonaldtrump — Randy Arrington, PhD (@KeroseneCowboy) March 2, 2020

Dow 26,000!!…..and just like that, you are irrelevant, yet again — Big Sky (@blackfootmender) March 2, 2020

Dow 26,000! And remember folks, the internet will have the equivalent impact of the FAX machine — Shadow Inc. O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) March 2, 2020

Dow 26,000 and climbing – are you sad? — Jay (@jaymusin) March 2, 2020

The normal Krugman rules will apply. When the market’s down, Trump’s to blame for tanking the economy. When the market’s up, the market isn’t the economy:

The Dow has passed 25,000! (Again) But remember the three rules: The market is not the economy The market is not the economy The market is not the economy — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 19, 2018

Wait for that to be the spin yet again.