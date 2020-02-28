We told you last week about Elizabeth Warren doing an about-face on super PACs after having previously asked other candidates to agree to avoid them as she did back in October:

Warren ended up taking her own pledge only 1/1024ths seriously:

Why are we not surprised in the least?

We can’t wait to hear how Warren spins this if challenged on it at the next Dem debate — if she’s still in the race then.

