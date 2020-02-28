We told you last week about Elizabeth Warren doing an about-face on super PACs after having previously asked other candidates to agree to avoid them as she did back in October:

The Democratic primary should belong to grassroots supporters and grassroots donors, not the rich and powerful. Every Democratic candidate should agree: Super PACs have no place in our primary. https://t.co/YnFP8KxjkS — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 25, 2019

Warren ended up taking her own pledge only 1/1024ths seriously:

NEW: Warren super PAC plunges $9 MILLION into Super Tuesday states. Warren likely now has the biggest super PAC of the cycle, or at least close to it. pic.twitter.com/TOoIP0GW31 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 28, 2020

STORY: Elizabeth Warren gets giant $9 million lift from a super PAC that won't disclose its donors until after 60% of the delegates are allocated https://t.co/0B7Ggb2vda https://t.co/OrZoSAvUTI — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 28, 2020

Why are we not surprised in the least?

What a difference a few weeks makes. https://t.co/Mp862yYQ1p pic.twitter.com/V4iDwvlO50 — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 28, 2020

We can’t wait to hear how Warren spins this if challenged on it at the next Dem debate — if she’s still in the race then.