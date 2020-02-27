Yesterday we told you about a hot take published by the Washington Post arguing that the “coronavirus makes the case for Medicare for All.”

A Time Magazine editor at large has a thread that ends in a similar fashion, asking people who aren’t fans of the plan embraced by Bernie Sanders and others if the coronavirus is changing their minds:

Progressive Democrats will appreciate the help from the media when it comes to never letting a crisis go to waste in order to sell their proposals.

It’s very likely the talking point will catch on even more with the media.

