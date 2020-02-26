Recently President Trump named Richard Grenell as the acting DNI, and Chuck Schumer’s comments have earned a great big “beverage warning” before proceeding.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "What gives me concern about Grenell is that he’s a partisan." pic.twitter.com/8oEm5Mzpua — The Hill (@thehill) February 26, 2020

Just when you think Chuck can’t get more ridiculous…

Unlike Brennan, Clapper and Comey — Adriana (@AdrianaStrawb) February 26, 2020

But Schumer never complained about Clapper, Brennan, Comey etc who were all partisan. — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) February 26, 2020

Schumer prefers his intel “nonpartisans” to lean way to the Left.

This guy is a hoot! — RCarls (@RCarls1) February 26, 2020

I looked up hypocrite in the dictionary, and It had a picture of Schumer. — speedracersgirl (@speedracersgirl) February 26, 2020

He’s certainly no stranger to hypocrisy.