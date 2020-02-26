Recently President Trump named Richard Grenell as the acting DNI, and Chuck Schumer’s comments have earned a great big “beverage warning” before proceeding.

Ready? Here goes:

Just when you think Chuck can’t get more ridiculous…

Trending

Schumer prefers his intel “nonpartisans” to lean way to the Left.

He’s certainly no stranger to hypocrisy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDNIDonald TrumpRichard Grenell