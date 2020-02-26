Hillary Clinton’s already had her awkwardly self-unaware moments today, and apparently she’s hell-bent to continue that streak:

Purging public servants disloyal to a regime is banana-republic stuff. Our federal employees work for the American people, not the president. https://t.co/J6aRZ5iVqD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 26, 2020

Does Hillary Clinton know what her last name is?

There is having the wrong messenger for a take, and then there is this… https://t.co/TF677odWzp — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) February 26, 2020

Hillary never knows when to sit one out.

You purged the Travel Office employees. Bill Clinton fired all U.S Attorneys. Spare me your lies. — Terry (@IrishTea1) February 26, 2020

…yet you and Bill cleaned house when it was your turn in the White House. History follows you everywhere. https://t.co/pWNs1a9jiX — Greg Orth (@Orth2Greg) February 26, 2020

Didn’t you bring your own TravelGate personnel into the White House? Banana Republic — MarieTweets 🇺🇸 (@mkues65) February 26, 2020

Was it ok for Pres. Clinton to fire all 93 attorneys? https://t.co/9yuPFfqLC3 — A2SavvyGirl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@missycaulk) February 26, 2020

That was different… or something.

The White House travel office circa 1992 would like a word. https://t.co/wB8NMLuAAb — Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) February 26, 2020

Like the White House Travel Office when your hubby was in the seat? That kinda banana republic stuff? — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) February 26, 2020

Purging people that fall under the purview of the executive branch if they fail to meet expectations is what needs to be done. Great way to reduce the burgeoning bureaucrats busy sucking up tax payer $ while putting the screws to the person they work for. T.y. God ur not potus. — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) February 26, 2020

They all fall under the authority of the Executive branch. — Jennifer (@JLSpeidel) February 26, 2020

Lol. She nurtured the Banana concept. Gleefully. https://t.co/MFz7B1oCk5 — KayBDay (@IndieArtSouth) February 26, 2020