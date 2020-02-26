On Monday, Harvey Weinstein was convicted on two charges of rape and sexual assault. The next day, Hillary Clinton was asked about Weinstein’s support for her presidential campaign, and the spin began:
.@HillaryClinton deflects on her friend Harvey Weinstein: "He contributed to every Democrat's campaign, he contributed to Barack Obama’s campaign, and John Kerry’s campaign and Al Gore’s campaign, and to everyone’s campaign.” pic.twitter.com/uFjQoFf7CX
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020
Clinton made it known that if she’s going under the bus, other Dems are going to join her:
That's not the good statement she thinks it is. It seems the entire Democrat party was stained by Harvey.
— Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) February 26, 2020
She’s not making he point she thinks she’s making lol
— Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) February 26, 2020
It’s always very helpful when she does that.
"If I'm gonna go down, I'm bringing everybody with me!"
— Hillary R. Clinton
— Quincy (@QuincyMckall) February 26, 2020
TRANSLATION:
“We’re all took his money because we have no morals “
— 🇺🇸 DStratton 🇺🇸 (@DerrikStratton) February 26, 2020
Hard to deflect this! pic.twitter.com/xhtqoL4vJz
— Joe Biden parody Candidate for the US Senate (@CobraJoeBiden) February 26, 2020
Nice try though, Hillary.