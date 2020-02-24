President Trump is in India for an official state visit, and he got a heck of a greeting from a stadium packed with people wearing “Trump” hats:

Unparalleled vibrancy at the world’s largest stadium. Watch… pic.twitter.com/RupPFsOq2z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

India plays "Macho Man" by Village People as Trump enters Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is packed with 110,000 Indians wearing white "Trump" hats pic.twitter.com/tJW08sNNDa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2020

WOW! Listen to a crowd of over 100,000 cheer when President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS walk in to the #NamasteTrump Rally in India. 🔊 🔊 🔊 pic.twitter.com/YJ6ZpNGIoo — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 24, 2020

Is Jim Acosta there? Because that would make it extra special.

I would give good money to see Jennifer Rubin’s face when she first saw this. https://t.co/uBjKv7ZVqO — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) February 24, 2020

It really is.

surprised CNN carried this… https://t.co/DLCEVlLk0n — Kevin Davis (@80kd) February 24, 2020

We’re sure CNN will have a negative spin at the ready later.

***

Related:

‘Dumbest headline of the week?’ CNN’s report about ‘potential shock’ for Trump while in India has Pulitzer written all over it