As we told you on Monday, President Trump’s official state visit to India included a stadium rally hosted by Prime Minister Modi where over 100,000 people were gathered. Video at the start of Trump’s speech showed a packed house:

However, anti-Trump Resistance leader Scott Dworkin shared a video on Twitter purporting to show people walking out en masse during Trump’s speech:

Predictably, Bette Midler LOVED it:

You’ll notice that the video in question shows only a video screen of Trump speaking, and maybe there’s a reason for that:

The Resistance wouldn’t misrepresent that in an attempt to make it appear the hundred-thousand people who waited possibly hours to get in turned around and left immediately, would they?

