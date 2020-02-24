As we told you on Monday, President Trump’s official state visit to India included a stadium rally hosted by Prime Minister Modi where over 100,000 people were gathered. Video at the start of Trump’s speech showed a packed house:

‘This. Is. Amazing’! 100,000-plus at stadium rally for Trump in India made for quite the sight https://t.co/veF8lxE6cv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2020

Unparalleled vibrancy at the world’s largest stadium. Watch… pic.twitter.com/RupPFsOq2z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

Trump just filled the world's largest cricket stadium with over 100,000 people in India. Their reaction as he entered tells you everything you need to know: pic.twitter.com/ixk7bc2tfh — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 24, 2020

However, anti-Trump Resistance leader Scott Dworkin shared a video on Twitter purporting to show people walking out en masse during Trump’s speech:

Sad to see all these people leaving while Trump rambles on in India. pic.twitter.com/l0TvkjkH94 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 24, 2020

Predictably, Bette Midler LOVED it:

They hate him in India too! He’s hated WORLD WIDE!!! https://t.co/id1eVq0x8Z — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 24, 2020

You’ll notice that the video in question shows only a video screen of Trump speaking, and maybe there’s a reason for that:

Did you watch the original main rally? This is after. Do you see him on stage? They are rerunning the speeches on video as people depart. — Computer Colonics (@FerfeLaBat) February 24, 2020

If you had actually watched the speech you would know this was after it was over. — Cathy Patterson (@catgirl_watt99) February 25, 2020

Reality: https://t.co/2ckMzIYr4k At 26:30 (a few seconds before Trump's speech ends) there is a shot of the crowd and they're still in their seats.#FactsMatter #Reality #DemocratLies #Gaslighting #EnemyOfThePeople — Reality Hammer – Data Analytics Gunslinger 🗽 (@realityhammer) February 25, 2020

The Resistance wouldn’t misrepresent that in an attempt to make it appear the hundred-thousand people who waited possibly hours to get in turned around and left immediately, would they?

This was an hour after it was over. Nice try though — ❌Can't remember❌ (@JustaGuy1225) February 25, 2020

Nice try idiot. That was a replay on the screen after it was over. You are a fool! — Joe Diddy (@JoeDidonato5) February 25, 2020

Nice try on spreading fake news. This was after the event when speech was being replayed. — Laurie (@sSkyleRr) February 25, 2020

This video is showing people leaving after the event was done , more BS from the Dems …just expect it Trump will win by a landslide no matter what you do. — CERB -Marines (@CERBERUSMORMO) February 25, 2020

That’s a repeat telecast idiot after the event. Know what you are tweeting. — Vineeth Nair (@vineethsn) February 25, 2020

No one can leave the event in the middle as this is a high security event. Even the roads outside the stadium were blocked for movement hours before the event. Are you usually this dumb or today is a special day for showing your vacuum? #NamasteyTrump #Ahmedabad #MoteraStadium — ChaiTea (@bhuvikal) February 24, 2020

pic.twitter.com/9GJpcHuoBA that doesn’t sound like hatred to me — The Hypocrats (@maga0045) February 24, 2020