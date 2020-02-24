As we told you last night, in a 60 Minutes interview, Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had praise for the Castro regime in Cuba:

Sanders was defending remarks he made in the 1980s about Castro’s Cuba. Joe Biden and his campaign have now joined those criticizing Bernie’s comments:

Everybody remembers who Biden spent eight years working for, right?

A lot of comments didn’t make the rounds or spark outrage when Obama was in office, partly thanks to a collective hibernation.

Things sure were different then!

