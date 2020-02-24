After CNN’s town hall with Bernie Sanders just days before the South Carolina primary, it’s clear that the socialist candidate for the Democrat nomination isn’t going to back down from his comments about the Castro regime in Cuba even in the wake of criticism from other Dems:

Is anybody surprised?

Trending

Hey, you can’t make a socialist/communist omelet without shooting a few eggs first!

And it’s only going to get nuttier.

It’s funny because it’s true.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBernie SanderscubaFidel Castrosocialism