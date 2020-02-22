As we told you earlier, Susan Rice has slammed President Trump for naming U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell the acting DNI. Rice calling Grenell “massively dishonest” is now an early frontrunner for 2020’s “Projection of the Year” award.

Elsewhere the triggering over the Grenell announcement was apparent. On MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell was doing his part:

It’s obvious what a huge fail the Ukraine narrative was because the anti-Trump Resistance has returned to the original Russia talking points with renewed vigor.

Trending

It’s beyond parody, as expected.

“Unhinged conspiracy theory nonsense” is MSNBC’s specialty!

Confirmed: The hammering still hasn’t stopped:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpLawrence O'DonnellRichard GrenellRussiaVladimir Putin