As we told you earlier, Susan Rice has slammed President Trump for naming U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell the acting DNI. Rice calling Grenell “massively dishonest” is now an early frontrunner for 2020’s “Projection of the Year” award.

Elsewhere the triggering over the Grenell announcement was apparent. On MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell was doing his part:

MSNBC’s @Lawrence says that Trump appointing Grenell came at Putin’s direction: “The president is a Russian operative. That sounds like the description of a bad Hollywood screenplay, but it is real, and it is Vladimir Putin’s greatest achievement.” pic.twitter.com/22uawDQ6dh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2020

It’s obvious what a huge fail the Ukraine narrative was because the anti-Trump Resistance has returned to the original Russia talking points with renewed vigor.

This a Saturday night live skit? — wm von shennings (@wmjennings) February 22, 2020

Is this a skit? — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) February 22, 2020

It’s beyond parody, as expected.

Lawrence, please cut back on🍸 https://t.co/15QfBMO1l4 — Sandpiper👑✝️✡️🐕🐈❤️ (@darhar981) February 22, 2020

MSNBC is nothing but unhinged conspiracy theory nonsense These people are unwell https://t.co/bFn8Uuufv5 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 22, 2020

“Unhinged conspiracy theory nonsense” is MSNBC’s specialty!

Unhinged TDS conspiracy theorists are abundant at MSNBC — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) February 22, 2020

