In the past, the Justice Democrats haven’t had any qualms about running with the Russia narrative when it’s being used against Trump:

Here's @SenSanders on the Nunes Memo: "The release of this Republican staff memo is a blatant attempt to disrupt the critically important investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and the possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign." pic.twitter.com/nV9GvJiCFy — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 3, 2018

However, after Bernie Sanders’ win in Nevada Saturday, James Carville said that the Vermont senator’s frontrunner status is exactly what Putin wants. And suddenly the Russia explanation wasn’t to be taken seriously:

James Carville is peddling dangerous conspiracy theories and spreading disinformation. pic.twitter.com/cirXVS3x18 — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 22, 2020

Wow, some Democrats sure don’t like how their own medicine tastes!

You libs have been comparing Trump to Hitler for the past 3 years. Little taste of your own medicine. — Senile Joe (@Fools2234) February 23, 2020





2020’s just getting started.